Chimpanzee sees open sky for first time after 28 years in cage

Rescued Chimpanzee has recently seen the sky for the first time after 28 yrs

Florida (US), June 29 : Rescued Chimpanzee has recently seen the sky for the first time after 28 yrs. Vanilla spent her early years in a cage at a medical research laboratory. Vanilla has integrated well with the 18 other chimps on the island. In 1995, Vanilla was among 30 chimps to be sent to the Wildlife Waystation – a now-closed animal sanctuary in California – where she joined a small family group.When Wildlife Waystation closed in 2019, due to financial difficulties, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife moved all the animals living in the Los Angeles County sanctuary to locations around the country. CDFW officials said finding a new home for the 42 chimps “proved especially difficult.”