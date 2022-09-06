The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 12:25 pm local time, was monitored at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude at a depth of 16-km, China Earthquake Networks Centre was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency. The epicentre is 39-km away from the county seat of Luding and there are several villages within the 5-km range around the epicentre. Official media reports quoted local officials as saying that at least 46 people were killed and over 50 others injured. Casualties were expected to go up as rescue teams fanned out into the affected areas. Among the dead, 29 were from Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, which administers Luding County, and the other 17 were from Ya’an City.Also Read - 7 Dead as Powerful Earthquake of 6.8 Magnitude Jolts China's Sichuan Province

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Weekend Lockdown Begins in Shenzhen As COVID Spikes in China Again. Public Services Suspended