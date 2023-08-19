Home

China in Tension as India Takes Big Step along China Border | LAC | Watch Video

India is building world’s highest tunnel, motorable road, and fighter aircraft base in Eastern Ladakh. BRO is going to break its own record of building the highest road at ‘Umlong La Pass’ two years’ back.

