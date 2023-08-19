Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • China in Tension as India Takes Big Step along China Border | LAC | Watch Video

China in Tension as India Takes Big Step along China Border | LAC | Watch Video

India is building world’s highest tunnel, motorable road, and fighter aircraft base in Eastern Ladakh. BRO is going to break its own record of building the highest road at ‘Umlong La Pass’ two years’ back.

Published: August 19, 2023 1:44 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

India is building world’s highest tunnel, motorable road, and fighter aircraft base in Eastern Ladakh. BRO is going to break its own record of building the highest road at ‘Umlong La Pass’ two years’ back.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.