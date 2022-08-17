India raised objections with the Sri Lanka government recently. It all started on July 12, when Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry had first cleared the arrival of Chinese ship Yuan Wang 5 at Hambantota Port, a ‘dual use spy’ vessel which was initially scheduled for August 11 and 17. China refuted India’s claim and stated that the visit by its ship was only for supplies and refuelling. The Sri Lankan government finally cleared the arrival of the Chinese vessel between August 16 and 22. And now China’s ‘dual use spy’ vessel Yuan Wang 5 is docked at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port despite objections raised by India. In this video we have listed reasons why India is concerned about the presence of the Chinese ship, Yuan Wang in Sri Lanka?