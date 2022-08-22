Chiranjeevi Birthday Special Video:
Chiranjeevi, legendary Telugu actor has turned 67 on August 22. Chiranjeevi has starred in 150 Tollywood films. The South superstar will be seen next with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Godfather. In this video we have shared a list of telugu megastar, Chiranjeevi's most-awaited movies in 2022. From Godfather, Waltair Veerayya, Bhola Shankar to Auto Jaani, Chiranjeevi will be acing the lead roles.