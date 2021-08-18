Exclusive Interview of Chitrashi Rawat : Everyone remembers Komal Chautala from the movie Chak De India. The former hockey player and actress Chitrashi Rawat did absolute justice to the role with her outstanding performance. Today, in this exclusive interview segment, she will be revealing how she felt when she was offered the role for Chak De India and her best memories with Shahrukh Khan. She will also be also congratulating women’s hockey team for their win. Watch this fun interview session with her.Also Read - Chak De India Fame Chitrashi AKA Komal Chautala On Indian Women's Hockey Team And More