Christmas 2022: Best Places To Visit In Delhi-NCR With Friends And Family | Watch Video
Places To Visit This Christmas: If you have been searching where to go for a gala time on Christmas Eve or 25th December, here is the list of top places you can explore this Christmas with your family and friend. Watch Video
Christmas 2022: Christmas is around the corner, and you want to celebrate it with full fun but not too far from your home, so don’t worry Delhi-NCR is gearing up for holiday festivities and sparkly nights. This year the celebration is going to be the most fun as the capital has returned to normalcy after the pandemic. If you have been searching where to go for a gala time on Christmas Eve or 25th December. In this video, we have provided the list of places you can hit around Delhi-NCR this Christmas. Make this holiday season memorable with your family and friends. Watch the video and know about it.
Written By: Amit Kumar
