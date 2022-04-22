Urfi Javed No make-up look : Bigg Boss OTT fame actress Urfi Javed keeps making headlines for her bizzare and weird fashion statements. Almost everyday we come across a viral video of Urfi wherein the actress wears something unimaginable and unique. Her unique attires sometimes makes her a victim of online trolling as well. But their are some fans who love her for her boldness, confidence and beauty she possesses. No wonder Urfi Javed is extremely beautiful, but have you ever seen her without make-up? Recently, Urfi was spotted at the airport without make-up and looked absolutely gorgeous. The actress donned a green floral dress with an oversized denim. Have a look at this viral video of Urfi without make-up.Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Creates A Trending Reel On Instagram, 'Expression Queen', Says A Fan