Cirkus Public Review: Ranveer Kapoor’s Cirkus Has Failed To Impress Public, Fans Say Lack of Attraction | Watch Video

Cirkus is the story of two sets of identical twins Roy and Joy (played by Singh and Varun Sharma respectively) separated at birth for a doctor’s “experiment”. watch video to know the first public review of the film.

Cirkus Public Review: ‘Cirkus’ is a busy film filled with a battery of characters put together with a purpose to make us laugh, but is far from that. Entertaining the audience with slapstick comedy and drama is a tightrope that Rohit Shetty has successfully walked before but this time he seems to have tripped several times along the way. Watch Video to know the details and public opinion.