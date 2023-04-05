Home

Video Gallery

Citadel Blue Carpet Shimmers With Star Power As Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, And Other Stars Grace The Event In Style | Watch

Citadel Blue Carpet Shimmers With Star Power As Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, And Other Stars Grace The Event In Style | Watch

Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a black dress with her hair styled back in a ponytail, accessorized with a mini purse from Christian Dior. Varun Dhawan arrived with Raj and DK and is set to play a top spy in the Indian universe of Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Stars at Citadel blue carpet event: The buzz around the upcoming series, Citadel, has only intensified as lead actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden continue to garner attention for their scorching chemistry. However, they were not the only ones in the spotlight as other stars brought their A-game to the event. Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a black dress with her hair styled back in a ponytail, accessorized with a mini purse from Christian Dior. Varun Dhawan arrived with Raj and DK and is set to play a top spy in the Indian universe of Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Other stars such as Mohit Raina, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Shweta Tripathi, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Sayani Gupta were also in attendance, showcasing their impeccable sense of style.