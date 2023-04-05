Home

Citadel Blue Carpet Shines as Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden Stun with Elegance and Grace [Watch Video]

Priyanka Chopra on Citadel: The upcoming series, Citadel, has generated buzz with its captivating promo, especially due to the scorching chemistry between lead actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. During a recent interaction with paparazzi, the co-stars exhibited great camaraderie, with Madden expressing his admiration for Chopra’s acting and dancing skills. As they walked the blue carpet, Madden held Chopra’s hand, and expressed his eagerness to work with her in the Marvel universe. Fans eagerly await the on-screen magic that these two stars will create in Citadel.