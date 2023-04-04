Citadel Star Cast Discussed Their Complex Characters | Priyanka Chopra | Richard Madden

Home

Video Gallery

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden spoke about their complex characters in the upcoming web series Citadel, produced by the Russo brothers, during a recent press conference in Mumbai. Watch Videos.