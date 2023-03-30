Citadel To Indian Matchmaking Season 3: Upcoming Films And Web Series That Will Release In April – Watch List Here
The month of April has stored in some of the best and thrilling shows that you can binge watch. So let's take a look at the most anticipated films and movies that will release in April.
Upcoming April releases: As we hop into the fourth month of year, OTT platforms are all set to entertain audience with a wide selection of series, shows and films in April 2023. The month has stored in some of the best and thrilling shows that you can binge watch. So let’s take a look at the most anticipated films and movies that will release in April. Watch video.
Also Read:
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu Fitness: Here's How The Actress Maintains Her Bomb Figure, Take a Look At Her Diet And Fitness Routine | Watch
- Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Politics In Bollywood And Colorism; Here's How Kangana Ranaut And Amaal Mallik Reacted | Watch
- Celebs Spotted: Kriti Sanon And Kartik Twin In blue As They Get Clicked At Manish Malhotra's House
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.