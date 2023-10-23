By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia offered prayers at Gorkhi Devghar
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia offered prayers at Gorkhi Devghar in Gwalior on October 23. In a traditional attire, Scindia reached Devghar to offer prayers. His son Mahanaryaman Scindia accompanied him and took part in the prayers. Prayers are offered to ‘Kuldevta’ of Scindia family and the festival of Navratri culminates. This ritual is continuing for many years,” said the priest Chandrakant Shende.
