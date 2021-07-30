LINK:

Northern India: While on one hand the arrival of the 3rd wave of Covid 19 is being predicted, on the other hand, nature is leaving no stone unturned to show its fierce form. Talk about Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh or Kishtwar Jammu & Kashmir, disasters like cloudburst and landslide has disturbed the people a lot. Watch the full video to know the details. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Breaks Into Dance on Wedding Stage As Groom Watches Her Lovingly | Watch