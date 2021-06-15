Bored of listening to podcasts or radio? Wanna try something new? What if we say that you can now listen to your favourite influencers and celebrities just like a telephone conversation? Yes, and that too live. Interesting, isn’t it? But for this, all you will have to do is to join the Clubhouse. Now, you would be wondering what this Clubhouse is? that everyone is talking about. So stay with us till the end of the video because we are going to tell you everything that you need to know about this new social networking app, Clubhouse.

Clubhouse is a new type of audio based social networking app that allows its users to come together to talk, listen and learn from each other in real-time. Basically, it's like listening to a telephone conversation legally. It is an audio-chat platform that gives you an opportunity to explore and listen to discussions between interesting people on various topics.

How to use Clubhouse / Features of Clubhouse App

Invite Only option on Clubhouse: While you are already trying to download the app, let us tell you that it is an Invite only app and you can join only if an existing member sends you an invite. Every new user gets two invites and increases based on their usage.

Select the topics of Interests on Clubhouse: Once you join the app, you will have to select topics of interest like debates, comedy, business, etc. because the more information you give about your interests, the more it will recommend you to conversation rooms or individuals that you might want to listen to. You can then follow them and drop-in whenever they create a room.

Can you talk back? : Yes, this app also allows you to talk back but you will have to raise your hand and wait for the speakers to choose you up.

How the conversation ends on Clubhouse? : Once the conversation is over, the room closes just like how you end your telephone conversation. Nothing stays back.

Can you listen to the same conversation again on Clubhouse? : Though the audio-chat disappears and you cannot return back to listen again, you can record the live conversation.

Unlike other apps, Clubhouse doesn’t let you share images or videos and is completely based on audio format. So now that you know what Clubhouse is, this app is available on all iOS and Android phones and get started.