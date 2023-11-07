By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CM Ashok Gehlot offers prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Jaipur on November 07. He offered prayers and took blessings at the temple. Other prominent Congress leaders were also present at the temple alongside CM Gehlot.