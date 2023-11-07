Top Trending Videos

CM Ashok Gehlot offers prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Jaipur on November 07. He offered prayers and ...

Updated: November 7, 2023 3:31 PM IST

By Video Desk

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Jaipur on November 07. He offered prayers and took blessings at the temple. Other prominent Congress leaders were also present at the temple alongside CM Gehlot.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.