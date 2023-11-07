Home

CM Ashok Gehlot offers prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Jaipur on November 07. He offered prayers and took blessings at the temple. Other prominent Congress leaders were also present at the temple alongside CM Gehlot.