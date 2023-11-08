Home

CM Nitish Kumar apologises after his derogatory remarks, Tejaswi Yadav says it is ‘sex education’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sparked controversy with a bizarre remark in the state assembly, highlighting the importance of girls’ education in controlling population growth. During his speech, Kumar offered graphic details explaining the role women can play in population control. While some members, including Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, were seen laughing, women members appeared uncomfortable. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav clarified that Kumar was discussing sex education. The National Commission for Women has demanded an immediate and unequivocal apology from CM Nitish Kumar, and Bihar BJP has condemned the derogatory language, labeling it a “crass act” against women in the assembly.