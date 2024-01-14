Top Trending Videos

Cold Wave continues to grip Kashmir, temperature dips to -4.4 degrees

While the mercury dropped, dry spell continued in Srinagar and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the India Meteorological ...

Updated: January 14, 2024 5:09 PM IST

By Video Desk

While the mercury dropped, dry spell continued in Srinagar and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded at -4.4 degrees on January 14.

