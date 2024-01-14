Home

Cold Wave continues to grip Kashmir, temperature dips to -4.4 degrees

While the mercury dropped, dry spell continued in Srinagar and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded at -4.4 degrees on January 14.

