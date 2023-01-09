Cold Wave: IMD Issues Red Alert For Delhi; Dense Fog Engulfs North India

The Indian Weather Department, IMD has issued Red alert for Delhi and adjoining areas.

Published: January 9, 2023 5:57 PM IST

By Karan Nanda


The Indian Weather Department, IMD has issued Red alert for Delhi and adjoining areas. The IMD has predicted that Cold wave and dense fog will continue in New Delhi and other parts of North India for the next 48 hours.

