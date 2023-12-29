Home

Cold wave tightens grip on North India

As the cold wave maintains its grip in northern India, a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on December 29. As per IMD, the max and min temperatures in the city are expected to hover between 21 degrees and 7 degrees respectively.

