Top Trending Videos

Cold wave tightens grip on North India

As the cold wave maintains its grip in northern India, a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on ...

Updated: December 29, 2023 11:41 AM IST

By Video Desk

As the cold wave maintains its grip in northern India, a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital on December 29. As per IMD, the max and min temperatures in the city are expected to hover between 21 degrees and 7 degrees respectively.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.