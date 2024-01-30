Top Trending Videos

Cold Waves and Dense Fog Grips National Capital

Cold wave conditions continued to grip Delhi on January 30, people sat around the bonfire to keep themselves warm. According ...

Published: January 30, 2024 1:23 PM IST

By Video Desk

Cold wave conditions continued to grip Delhi on January 30, people sat around the bonfire to keep themselves warm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius.

