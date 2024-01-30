By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Cold Waves and Dense Fog Grips National Capital
Cold wave conditions continued to grip Delhi on January 30, people sat around the bonfire to keep themselves warm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius.