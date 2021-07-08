Collar Bomb Is All Set To Be Released on July 9th: Jimmy Sheirgill is an Indian actor best known for appearing in highest-grossing Indian films of all time like blockbuster musical romance Mohabbatein, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, My Name is Khan, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and many more. He also appeared in web series on Zee5 and Sony Liv. Now Jimmy is back on the webspace, this time on Hotstar with his upcoming movie Collar Bomb , a thriller which revolves around a cop’s hunt for a suicide bomber, who threatens to ‘blow up’ a school. Watch Interview to know what the actor has to say about this new film.Also Read - Vikrant Massey Interview: Haseen Dillruba Actor Opens Up on Made In Heaven 2, Broken But Beautiful 3 & More