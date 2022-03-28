Champion commander sailor Abhilash Tomy is all set o return back to Golden Globe Race 2022. In 2018, a storm dismasted his boat during the GGR which left him with multiple spine fractures after titanium rods were inserted into his spine nearly killing him. He was rescued after three days from the middle of the Indian ocean. Now, four years later, Tomy is returning back to endure and enjoy non-stop sailing 30,000 nautical miles, for a duration of up to 250 days. Watch video to know more.