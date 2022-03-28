Commander Abhilash Tomy Returns To Toughest Sailing Event ‘Golden Globe Race 2022’ After Four Years :
Champion commander sailor Abhilash Tomy is all set o return back to Golden Globe Race 2022. In 2018, a storm dismasted his boat during the GGR which left him with multiple spine fractures after titanium rods were inserted into his spine nearly killing him. He was rescued after three days from the middle of the Indian ocean. Now, four years later, Tomy is returning back to endure and enjoy non-stop sailing 30,000 nautical miles, for a duration of up to 250 days. Watch video to know more.Also Read - Jammu Hosts It's First Fashion Week On Bank's Of Famous Dal Lake - Watch Video Also Read - Pyar Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega: Man Leaves Phuket On Rafting Boat To See Wife in Mumbai. Here's What Happened Next Also Read - A 40 Year Old 'Bed Ridden' Man With 45Kg Elephantiasis In Left Leg Finally Walks After 10 Years - Watch Video