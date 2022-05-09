Soy, milk, nuts, cheese, egg, fish, shell fish and wheat are some common food items which are allergic to children. In this video, Nutritionist and fitness expert Manisha Chopra explains about the common food allergies in children and what parents need to know. Parents need to analyze the kind of allergy the kids are having when the kids begin to consume food. Parents can know about the allergies in their children through reactions in the body. If the child is lactose intolerance, then they will have stomach infection/pain/diarrhea. Watch Video!