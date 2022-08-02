Commonwealth Games Bronze Medal Winner Harjinder’s Struggle to Glory Video: 25-year-old weightlifter, Harjinder won a bronze medal in the 71 kg at the CWG. Kabaddi, a popular sport in the hinterlands of Punjab was her first love. The strength Harjinder Kaur showed in the tug-of-war opened doors for her to become a weightlifter. Her strong arms, she says, were developed by cutting fodder. Coach Paramjeet Sharma spotted her talent and said it was the right decision to make her a weightlifter. In 2017, she became the state weightlifting champion and started winning cash prizes. In this video we have shared Harjinder struggle to glory at the commonwealth games 2022.Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 5, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know