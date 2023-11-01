Home

“Complete misuse of system…” Kapil Sibal criticises Centre over Apple’s hacking attempt alerts

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on November 01 responded to the ‘compulsive critics’ statement of Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on the state-sponsored hacking allegations targeting ministers’ iPhones and other devices. He said that the government itself has people who are compulsive wrongdoers and blamed the BJP for misusing the Constitution.

“The government itself has people who are compulsive wrongdoers. Why talk of the Opposition? Everything that this government has done since it came to power has been contrary to the Constitution. Actually, they have subverted every provision of the Constitution… People belonging to the BJP, against whom serious cases are pending, are out on bail… This is a complete misuse of the system,” said Kapil Sibal.

On October 31, several opposition leaders of different political parties including Shashi Tharoor, Raghav Chadha, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Asaduddin Owaisi and others alleged that their Apple devices had been the victim of alleged hacking. Ashwini Vaishnaw reacted to the issue and said that this is a falsehood that some compulsive critics are trying to spread.