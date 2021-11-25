Redmi Note 11T 5G features and specs : Redmi is all set to launch Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on 30th of November. Ahead of it’s launch, the company teased out the confirmed specs and key features that the smartphone will carry. The teaser reveals that the phone will contain a 6nm SoC and may come up with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. This upcoming launch of Redmi Note 11T 5G will be a successor of Redmi Note 10T 5G launched earlier. Checkout video to find out more on price, features and specs.Also Read - WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Rolls Out With Message Reaction Notification Feature For Android Users, Watch Video