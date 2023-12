Home

Congress Acharya Pramod condemns mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar

Congress leader Acharya Pramod lashed out at TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, the incident which was filmed by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament premises.