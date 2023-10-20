Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the “Bharatiya Janata Party leaders attack him”

Home

Ahead of the Telangana Legislative Assembly Polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 19 during a public rally alleged that ...

Ahead of the Telangana Legislative Assembly Polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 19 during a public rally alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders attack him. He further claimed that the BJP never attacks the Chief Minister KCR as he helps them.

“…How many cases are there against your CM? There is no ED, CBI, or IT behind him. This is because CM KCR helps the BJP…All the BJP leaders attack me. No BJP leader attacks KCR and his family,” said Rahul Gandhi.

