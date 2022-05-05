Rahul Gandhi is in Nepal to attend Sumnima Udas’s wedding. Who is Sumnima Udas? Sumnima Udas is Rahul Gandhi’s Friend. Sumnima Udas is CNN International’s Delhi-based journalist. Sumnima covers political, environmental, social, economical and general interest news stories. Sumnima also covered the ‘Delhi gangrape’ case and 2014 General Elections in India. Sumnima Udas was also awarded ‘Journalist of the Year’ prize at the inaugural Women’s Empowerment (WE) Journalism Awards in March 2014. Sumnima was also the part of the team which reported slavery in Indian villages and won Cine Golden Eagle Award in 2012.