Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Golden Temple, cleans dishes as part of ‘sewa’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 2 reached Punjab’s Amritsar. He offered prayers at the Golden Temple. He was also seen cleaning dishes in the Gurdwara premises as a part of ‘sewa’. Rahul Gandhi is on a day visit to Punjab.

