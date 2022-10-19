Congress President Election: Congress has got it’s new president from non-Gandhi family after 24 years. Senior Congress leader ‘Mallikarjun Kharge’ from South India has become the new president of the party. Shashi Tharoor, who entered the electoral fray against Kharge, has congratulated and congratulated him for his victory. Mallikarjun Kharge has got 7897 votes so far. His opposition candidate Shashi Tharoor has got only 1072 votes so far. During the voting, it was alleged on behalf of Shashi Tharoor faction that there was rigging in this election. However, Shashi Tharoor has conceded defeat even before the results. Watch video.Also Read - Kharge Becomes New Congress President — First Non-Gandhi Party Chief After 24 Years; Tharoor Reacts