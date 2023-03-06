Home

Video Gallery

Congress vs BJP: Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi In London; BJP Reacts

Congress vs BJP: Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi In London; BJP Reacts

Congress vs BJP: Stepping up his attack on the BJP government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under "brutal attack" and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country. BJP, on the other hand, lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's lecture in Cambridge University and said that he (Rahul Gandhi) has 'abused our nation.'

Congress vs BJP: Stepping up his attack on the BJP government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under “brutal attack” and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country. BJP, on the other hand, lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s lecture in Cambridge University and said that he (Rahul Gandhi) has ‘abused our nation.’