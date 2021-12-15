ED in its chargesheet has revealed that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has gifted Jacqueline Fernandez luxury commodities. According to Jacqueline Fernandez statement Conman tried to get in touch with her in December 2020 and January 2021 for the first time. But she did not respond to Sukesh. Sukesh got in touch with her makeup artist Shaan Muthathi. He claimed to be a government official. The conman is a prime accused in Rs 200 crore extortion case. Sukesh Chandrashekhar introduced himself as Shekhar Ratna Vela the owner of ‘Sun Tv’. Jacqueline Fernandez use to visit showroom of luxury brands and send the list of products to Sukesh. Sukesh use to pay for those products and got them delivered to her directly or through someone.