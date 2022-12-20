Constipation in Winter: Is Constipation More Troubling in Winter Season? Know Expert’s Opinion – WATCH VIDEO

In this video Dr. Amit Miglani, Director & HOD - Gastroenterology, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences Faridabad explains whether constipation more troubling in winter.

Constipation in Winters: December month is also celebrated as the constipation month because in western population from Thanksgiving Day to New Year’s Eve celebration a lot of people develop constipation, so that too aware about the constipation, this month is celebrated. So, whether winter increases the constipation or not, there are few scientific reasons, which say that, it worsens in winter seasons. In this video Dr. Amit Miglani, Director & HOD – Gastroenterology, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences Faridabad explains whether constipation more troubling in winter. In winter season, we decrease the oral intake. Because of the decrease in oral intake, we are a bit dehydrated. So it decreases our total liquid content in our small intestine and the large intestine. This decrease liquid content on liquid volume in the intestine leads to increased water absorption from the intestine, which makes this tool much harder and tends to decrease the bowel frequencies.

In winters, because of the decrease in oral intake, it decreases hydration and hence people are a bit more constipated. Apart from this, people tend to take because of the multiple festival seasons, winter season; people tend to take more of fried food and junk food. This also leads to the increased fat absorption, fat content in the small bowel and large bowel and which leads to decreases the intestinal motility and leads to constipation.