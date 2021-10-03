Big Boss 15 Contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal: The Bigg Boss 15 participant Ieshaan has been a huge fan of the show and calls Sidharth Shukla his inspiration. He is all set to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 this year. He talks about how he will survive amongst big stars from the industry in this game. He also shares how he is planning to survive in the Bigg Boss jungle without any luxury. Watch the video.Also Read - Actor Karan Kundrra Enters Bigg Boss 15 House: Exclusive Interview Before His Entrance, Reveals How He Would React and His Game Plan