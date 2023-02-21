Contraceptive Pills For Men: Now Males Can Also Have Birth Control Pills, Find Out How Safe It Is? Watch Video
Males Can Also Have Birth Control Pills Now. Find Out How Safe It Is? Watch Video.
Contraceptive Pills For Men: Now males can also have birth control pills just like women. Yes, you read it right ! While female contraceptive pills involve with hormones, the male contraceptive does not mingle with hormones. Scientists say that is one of the advantages of the approach they are exploring – it will not knock out testosterone and cause any male hormone deficiency side effects. Watch this video to know how safe is contraceptive pills for men, whether they should take it.
Also Read:
