Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant reveals about her bond with Salman: Rakhi Sawant is an Indian actress, model and dancer who has appeared in multi-lingual films. Her recent music video titled 'Dream Mein Entry' has been released and is gaining good response form her fans. She was recently spotted outside her Gym where she took the opportunity to thank all her fans. In this video, Rakhi Sawant reveals about her bond with Salman Khan, shares her fitness journey and also opens up on brand Rakhi. Watch Interview to know all that she has to say.