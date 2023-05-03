Home

Coorg Tourism Video: Want To Witness Heaven On Earth? Visit Coorg “The Scotland Of India”

Coorg tourism video: The misty rolling hills of Coorg has a charm that one can't resist. The soft green slopes and the fog on the landscape makes it look like a fairy world, something that you just can't miss.

Coorg Tourism Video: Have you ever experienced heaven on earth? Well if you want to witness the enthralling beauty of nature than you should visit Coorg or Kodagu valley once in your lifetime. Coorg which is also known as the Scotland of India is located amid emerald hills that dot the southernmost tip of Karnataka at an elevation of 3500 feet above the sea level. The town is covered with aromatic coffee plantations. Watch video.