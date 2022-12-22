Coronavirus: Download Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate in Minutes From CoWin, Aarogya Setu App and WhatsApp – Watch Video

If you want to download the Covid-19 certificate through CoWin, Aarogya Setu App or WhatsApp, then you can download it in just a few steps, watch video to know how.

VIDEO: Corona cases are increasing rapidly all over the world, in such a situation, the Government of India has also issued an advisory to the people to take precautions. This advisory has been issued after the review meeting of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding Kovid-19. According to the data of the Ministry of Health, so far more than 4.46 crore cases in the country and about 5.30 lakh are related to Kovid 19. There have been deaths. On the other hand, if we talk about now, there are 3,408 active cases in India. In this video we have explained some such ways by which you can easily download the Covid-19 certificate, in minutes from CoWin, Aarogya Setu App and WhatsApp.