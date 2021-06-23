It has become a matter of concern after the Centre revealed that the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was identified as the reason behind breakthrough infections in the deadly second wave of coronavirus in India, has further mutated to form the ‘Delta plus’ or ‘AY.1’ variant. Experts fear the new variant could potentially trigger a third wave in the country.

What is Delta Plus Variant? Should You be Worried? The symptoms, vaccine effectiveness — explained. Also Read - Facing Cholesterol Issues? 5 Essential Herbs That Can Reduce High Cholesterol Levels

What is Delta Plus Variant?

World Health Organisation, last month, tagged B.1.617.2 strain as the ‘Delta’ variant of SARS-CoV-2. Now, the “Delta” variant has further mutated to form the ‘Delta plus’ or ‘AY.1’ variant. Well, according to the reports, the initial data suggests that the Delta plus variant shows signs of resistance against the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment.

What are the Symptoms of Delta Plus Variant?

The newest variant is still being studied and scientists are trying to pinpoint key differences between symptoms caused by Covid-19 and the Delta plus mutant. Preliminary studies seem to suggest that apart from the usual dry cough, fever, tiredness, aches and pains, skin rashes, toes and fingers discoloration, sore throat, conjunctivitis, loss of taste and smell loss, diarrhea, and headache, chest pain, breathlessness, shortness of breath, and speech loss, Delta plus patients also exhibited stomach ache, nausea, appetite loss, vomiting, joint pains, hearing impairment, etc.

Should India worry about the Delta Plus Variant?

Health experts have warned that the Delta Plus or AY.01 variant may unleash a third wave in the coming months, as it could possibly circumvent the body’s immune system. The prevalence of this new variant is still low in India, data shows., but Delta still remains the dominant variant in the country as of now.

Speaking to NDTV, Maharashtra COVID Task Force member Om Shrivastava said that it is matter of worry for the country. “It is worrisome because we do not know enough about how it is going to behave from here. In the variants that we have seen, there have been some very different scenarios that have presented themselves,” Shrivastava added. He said that the delta wave in other parts of the world is very infectious and it spreads very rapidly and it can affect a multitude of people within a very short period of time.

Is Delta Plus Variant highly infectious?

Yes. Just like the Delta strain, which has now spread to 80 countries, the Delta Plus is considered highly infectious and fast-spreading among people.

Doe vaccines work on the Delta Plus Variant?

Scientists are yet to test the effectiveness of vaccines on the Delta Plus variant