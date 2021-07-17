Delta variants and diabetes. How helpful is blood sugar control in preventing delta variants? What is the risk of delta variant in children and pregnant women? How should diabetics take care of themselves after taking the vaccine? Can non-diabetics infected with the delta variant develop diabetes? What should a diabetic keep in mind? How to keep kids safe from Delta Variant?

The risk of corona infection is being said to be very high in high blood sugar or diabetes. Dr. Amitabh Sur (Senior Consultant Endocrinologist, Peerless Hospital, Kolkata) told how big the risk is for the patients of delta variant diabetes. Also, he suggested some measures and tips, which can prove to be helpful for diabetics to stay safe in the time of delta variant.