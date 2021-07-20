There have been increasing speculations on the possibility of a third wave of SARS-CoV-2 infection in India. If one responds in affirmative. Experts around the world, including top scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have reiterated that the onset of the third wave has begun. Infact, reports indicate that the third wave is likely to hit India by the end of August and it may not be as intense as the second wave. Watch video to know WHO’s take on COVID-19 THIRD WAVE, IMPACT of DELTA VARIANT IN INDIA?, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) ON THIRD COVID-19 WAVE and IMA’s take on THIRD COVID-19 WAVE.