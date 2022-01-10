UK Government: Covid-19 Experts in UK Says to Treat This as Flu:
Among European countries UK is the most affected one. 1,50,000 people have died due to covid-19 in UK . Covid-19 should be treated as flu says: UK Government . Massive vaccination campaigns should be stopped after the Booster dose: Dr. Clive Dix. Ministers to focus on managing the disease. Vaccine to be created for Infected people only. Vaccine should be created according to the covid variants.