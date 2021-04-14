Coronavirus Second Wave New Symptoms: It has been more than a year since the deadly coronavirus Covid-19 wreaked havoc in our country, and now the second wave of the virus is currently spreading in the nation. Also Read - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021: Playing XI, Chennai Weather and Pitch Report

While, the known symptoms identified by researchers are fever, cough, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, repeated shaking with chills muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

Day by day, the scientists are learning more about the different new symptoms of this deadly virus infection with the hopes of eventually being able to treat it.

In this video we’re explaining the new symptoms of Covid-19

Dry Mouth

Dry mouth refers to a condition in which the salivary glands in your mouth don’t make enough saliva to keep your mouth wet. So, if you’re witnessing any such issue, this could be an alarming Covid symptom. Get tested!!

COVID tongue and Lesions

In this condition, your tongue may start to appear white and patchy, according to scientists. In the COVID tongue, your body fails to produce saliva that protects your mouth from bad bacteria. Another oral disease which is now a Covid symptom is Lesions, this happens when the virus attacks your muscle fibres, oral linings.

Gastrointestinal infection

Yes, Gastrointestinal infection such as diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, nausea and pain are some signs of coronavirus. If you are facing any digestive discomfort, you must get yourself tested.

Conjunctivitis

In the recent past, many people who got infected with the new strain of the coronavirus showed, conjunctivitis as a sign of COVID-19 infection. So you develop, redness, swelling or watery eyes, Covid test is a safe option.

Fatigue

Extreme tiredness, muscle and joint pains has emerged as another Covid 19 symptom. If you observe any such issues for a longer duration than normal, then please get yourself tested for Covid-19.