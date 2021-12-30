Covaxin For Children : Amid rise in Covid-19 cases due to the newly detected omicron variant, Government has put necessary restrictions and curbs to prevent the surge of the cases. With that, new Covid booster guidelines have also been issued for senior citizens of 60 and above, frontline workers and children. Senior citizens will get a precautionary vaccine which they are supposed to take only after a 9 month gap, whereas 15 to 18 years of children will be getting only Covaxin Dose. In this video, Dr. Farah Ingale, Director Internal medicine, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, will explain everything about the Covid booster shot in detail and will also shed light on why only Covaxin for children. Watch.Also Read - WHO Chief Warns of Omicron, Delta Forming Tsunami of COVID Cases