In conversation with us Dr. Sumita Saha, consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician, Fortis Hospital Kolkata to know in depth about Covid 19 vaccination and breastfeeding. Breastfeeding is an essential part of infant and young child survival, growth and development. According to World Health Organization (WHO) infants should be exclusive breastfed for the first 6 months of life, followed by continued breastfeeding with appropriate complementary foods for up to 2 years and beyond.

Covid 19 and breastfeeding: Questions Answered Also Read - Breastfeeding Myths Busted: Can Women Produce Enough Milk, If They Have Small Breasts? - Watch Video