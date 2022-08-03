Covid 19 and breastfeeding:
In conversation with us Dr. Sumita Saha, consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician, Fortis Hospital Kolkata to know in depth about Covid 19 vaccination and breastfeeding. Breastfeeding is an essential part of infant and young child survival, growth and development. According to World Health Organization (WHO) infants should be exclusive breastfed for the first 6 months of life, followed by continued breastfeeding with appropriate complementary foods for up to 2 years and beyond.Also Read - Stress Can be Good For Your Brain Functioning, Reveals Study
- Can lactating mothers receive a Covid19 vaccine?
- Is it true that some vaccination spike specific antibodies induced in breast milk?
- How does it affect the baby?
- Do the Covid-19 vaccines provide protection to the babies through breast milk?