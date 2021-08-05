In conversation with us Dr. Sumita Saha, consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician, Fortis Hospital Kolkata to share insights about Covid 19 vaccination and breastfeeding. Breastfeeding is an essential part of infant and young child survival, growth and development. According to World Health Organization (WHO) infants should be exclusive breastfed for the first 6 months of life, followed by continued breastfeeding with appropriate complementary foods for up to 2 years and beyond.

Covid 19 and breastfeeding: Questions Answered Also Read - This Monsoon, Say Goodbye to Vaginal Infections With These Easy Tips