Covid 19 and breastfeeding:
In conversation with us Dr. Sumita Saha, consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician, Fortis Hospital Kolkata to share insights about Covid 19 vaccination and breastfeeding. Breastfeeding is an essential part of infant and young child survival, growth and development. According to World Health Organization (WHO) infants should be exclusive breastfed for the first 6 months of life, followed by continued breastfeeding with appropriate complementary foods for up to 2 years and beyond.Also Read - Do Salads And Soups Really Assist Weight Loss? Here's What we Know
Covid 19 and breastfeeding: Questions Answered Also Read - This Monsoon, Say Goodbye to Vaginal Infections With These Easy Tips
Also Read - Guava Side Effects: Who Should Avoid Eating Amrood And Why?
- Can lactating mothers receive a Covid19 vaccine?
- Is it true that some vaccination spike specific antibodies induced in breast milk? How does it affect the baby?
- Do the Covid vaccines provide protection to the babies through breast milk?