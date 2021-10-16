Covid Booster Shot For Low Immunity : The health officials are putting incessant efforts in reducing the spread of deadly Covid 19 pandemic. WHO’s expert panel SAGE, on Monday recommended that people with weaker immune system or comorbidities should be given a booster shot of Covid 19 vaccines and is not for general masses. The additional shot of approved Covid 19 will lower the risk of catching virus and will also be vital in maintaining immunity. Watch this video where we have a given a detailed insight about the Covid booster shots for low immunity.Also Read - Kids Can Spread The Emerging Variants of COVID-19, Confirms New Study